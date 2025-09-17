Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.