Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 326,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

