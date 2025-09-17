Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 458 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Woodward by 32.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 4.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD stock opened at $240.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

