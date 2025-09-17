Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.