Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after buying an additional 1,537,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after buying an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,451 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

