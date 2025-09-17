Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU Stock Position Lessened by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,472.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

