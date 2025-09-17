Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 37,270 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,077,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,319,000 after purchasing an additional 289,455 shares during the period. Balefire LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,951,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

