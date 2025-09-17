Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 163.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 93.9% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 100.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

