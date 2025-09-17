Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,499.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 597,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,279,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $178.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

