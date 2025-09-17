Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

