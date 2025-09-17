Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after buying an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

