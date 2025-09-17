Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,251,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

