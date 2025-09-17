Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 134.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,367. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.