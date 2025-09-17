Everpar Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after buying an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.93.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $399.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.35 and its 200 day moving average is $400.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

