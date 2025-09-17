Everpar Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $345.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.79 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $424.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

