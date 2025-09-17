Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

