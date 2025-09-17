Everpar Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

