Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

