Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cencora by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after acquiring an additional 154,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

