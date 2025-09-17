Evan Regan-Levine Sells 5,714 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $134,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.4%

JBGS opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

