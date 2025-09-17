European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

European Wealth Group (LON:EWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 90. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of European Wealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.

EWG opened at GBX 102 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.04 million and a P/E ratio of 26,153.85. European Wealth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 115.

In other European Wealth Group news, insider Steve Dryden bought 33,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £35,509.95. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

European Wealth Group Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

