Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.3%

WTRG stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

