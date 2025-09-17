Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVST. Mizuho raised their price objective on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,355,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,430,000 after acquiring an additional 210,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,956,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envista by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Envista by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,597 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

