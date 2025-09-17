Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$8.57 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

