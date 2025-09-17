Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.96.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.