Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Stake Boosted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,365 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $37,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after buying an additional 2,688,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 131.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 1,622,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 1,069,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $20,041,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

