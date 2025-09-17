Eldred Rock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Eldred Rock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 3.4% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $415.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $416.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.