Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.90 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 115,000 shares.

Ebiquity Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 million, a PE ratio of -714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.90.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

