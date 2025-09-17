Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.90 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 115,000 shares.
Ebiquity Stock Down 2.6%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 million, a PE ratio of -714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.90.
About Ebiquity
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
