Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

