Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

