Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $502.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.00 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.69 and its 200-day moving average is $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

