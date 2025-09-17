Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.4286.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.