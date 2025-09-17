DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 273.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

