DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,934,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after buying an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,630. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -164.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

