Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.