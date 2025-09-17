DLK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

DLK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

