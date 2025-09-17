DLK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $186.25 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

