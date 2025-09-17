Divergent Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 22,585 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $81.41 and a 12-month high of $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
