Divergent Planning LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

