Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

