Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Holdings Increased by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

