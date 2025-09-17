Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,713,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

