DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.69 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.92). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 55,757 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Price Performance

About DFS Furniture

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The firm has a market cap of £327.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,733.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.23.

(Get Free Report)

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.