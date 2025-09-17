Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.47. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

