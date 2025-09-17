David Williams Acquires 61,335 Shares of PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider David Williams acquired 61,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 per share, with a total value of A$85,991.67.

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, David Williams purchased 50,030 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 per share, with a total value of A$75,045.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, David Williams purchased 31,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 per share, with a total value of A$42,935.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David Williams purchased 37,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.41 per share, with a total value of A$51,985.00.

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67.

PolyNovo Company Profile

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

