Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal bought 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,955.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,349,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 999,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 499,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 578,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $696.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

