Dale Smorgon Acquires 546,822 Shares of QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Dale Smorgon bought 546,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$51,401.27.

QuickFee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13.

About QuickFee

QuickFee Limited provides a suite of payment and lending offerings through an online portal to professional, commercial, and homeowner services providers in Australia and the United States. The company's integrated online payment platform and financing solutions enables merchants to accept payments by ACH/EFT or card, payment plan/loan, or a buy now, pay later' instalment plan.

