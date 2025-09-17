Dale Smorgon Acquires 546,822 Shares of QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Dale Smorgon bought 546,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$51,401.27.
QuickFee Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13.
About QuickFee
Featured Articles
