Czech National Bank Purchases 2,840 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after buying an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after buying an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $273.92 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $250.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

