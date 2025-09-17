Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.9%

EMR stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

