Czech National Bank Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333,369 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $29,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average is $216.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $126.90 and a one year high of $278.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. BTIG Research increased their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.71.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,798 shares of company stock valued at $238,357,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

