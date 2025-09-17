Czech National Bank Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Czech National Bank grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab
Ecolab Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of ECL opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
