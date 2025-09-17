Czech National Bank Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Czech National Bank grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of ECL opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

